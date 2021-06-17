NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the following statement Thursday regarding the China National Space Agency's launch of the first crew to its Tiangong space station:

"Congratulations to China on the successful launch of crew to their space station! I look forward to the scientific discoveries to come."

