WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the following statement Thursday regarding the China National Space Agency's launch of the first crew to its Tiangong space station:
"Congratulations to China on the successful launch of crew to their space station! I look forward to the scientific discoveries to come."
