WASHINGTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt will discuss leadership for the future of air and space through an online educational opportunity at noon EDT Thursday, April 16. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.
The event also will stream live on the Air Force Recruiting Service (AFRS) Facebook page and NASA's Facebook page. Questions may be submitted using #AskNASA and #AimHigh.
Hague, an Air Force colonel, and Leavitt, the AFRS commander, will share their STEM journeys and answer questions from students about how science, technology, engineering, and math are important parts of their careers.
"What an amazing opportunity to join Gen. Leavitt for this unique STEM event," Hague said. "The Air Force provided me the education, training, and support I needed to become a NASA astronaut and explore the universe. Sharing that journey with so many students will hopefully inspire them to get involved in air and space."
Both Hague and Leavitt have experienced barrier-breaking moments in their careers. Hague is a leader in STEM initiatives and space exploration at NASA and in 1993, Leavitt became the Air Force's first female fighter pilot.
"I'm excited to partner with NASA and engage with America's youth who are interested in pursuing STEM careers," said Leavitt. "Working together, we hope to inspire the next generation to dream big, work hard, and reach for the stars. This is an exciting time to be in the Air Force and Space Force as we find new horizons and make history in space exploration!"
