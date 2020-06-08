WASHINGTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to attend virtual student presentations for the NASA Spacesuit User Interface Technology for Students (NASA SUITS) challenge at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 11.
NASA SUITS, one of NASA's Artemis Student Challenges, tasks teams of college and university students to design and create spacesuit information displays within augmented reality environments. The challenge provides students with an authentic engineering design experience that will engage them in the innovative science critical to NASA's Artemis program, which will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.The students' work with the challenge may improve how astronauts communicate with mission control on the ground as they perform moonwalks. These human-autonomy enabling technologies are necessary for the increased demands of lunar surface exploration.
Media will be able to view the presentations using Microsoft Teams collaborations software and will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentations. Media who wish to attend virtually must contact Wendy Avedisian in the newsroom at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, either by phone at 281-483-5111 or e-mail at wendy.k.avedisian@nasa.gov for instructions on how to join.
Student teams participating in the 2020 challenge include:
- Boise State University in Boise, Idaho
- Chapman University in Orange, California
- Columbia University in New York City
- Duquesne University in Pittsburgh
- Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore
- Kent University in Ohio
- Norco College in Norco, California
- North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Riverside City College in Riverside, California
- Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey
- Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas
- University of Akron in Akron, Ohio
- University of Baltimore
- University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida
- University of Colorado, Boulder
- University of Massachusetts Boston
- University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- University of North Texas in Denton, Texas
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia
Artemis Student Challenges are managed by the NASA's Office of STEM Engagement. The program helps support the agency education policy of using NASA's unique missions and programs to engage and encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering, and math careers.
