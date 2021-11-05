NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 9, to provide an update on the agency's exploration plans under Artemis.

To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP at least two hours prior to the start of the call to Monica Witt at: monica.j.witt@nasa.gov. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, conduct extensive operations on and around the Moon, and get ready for the first human mission to Mars.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-artemis-update-301417756.html

SOURCE NASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.