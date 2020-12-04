nasa_logo.jpg

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is hosting a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Monday, Dec. 7, to discuss the release of a report defining the agency's science priorities for the Artemis III mission, which will launch the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024. The teleconference will stream live on NASA's website.

Briefing participants include:

  • Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate
  • Ken Bowersox, deputy associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate
  • Renee Weber, chief scientist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Science Definition Team lead
  • Sarah Noble, lunar program scientist in NASA's Science Mission Directorate
  • Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist in NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

For dial-in information, media must send their name, affiliation, and phone number to Alana Johnson at alana.r.johnson@nasa.gov no later than noon Dec. 7.

The Artemis III Science Definition Team, which comprises federal employees and consultants with expertise in lunar science, began meeting in September to define compelling and executable science objectives for the Artemis III mission. Some of the questions the team explored include how to approach investigations and key science activities on the lunar surface and how science could be incorporated into the concept of operations for the crewed surface mission. The team prioritized science investigations for all aspects of the Artemis III mission, including sampling strategies, field surveys, and deployable experiments.

The report will be posted at 11 a.m. at:

https://www.nasa.gov/reports

For more about NASA's Artemis program, go to:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.