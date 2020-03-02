nasa_logo.jpg

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By NASA

HAMPTON, Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now being accepted for NASA Langley's Safeguard with Autonomous Navigation Demonstration (SAND) Challenge.

The SAND Challenge will be an opportunity for small businesses to compete in an autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle competition for a grand prize of $20,000 under the America Competes Act.

The challenge will address some of the safety critical risks associated with flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the national airspace system such as flight outside of approved airspace, unsafe proximity to people or property, and critical system failure.

NASA Langley's patented Safeguard technology will be used to help small business competitors mitigate such risks while they complete a set of complex mission profiles. Safeguard is a verified and validated independent system originally designed to monitor off-the-shelf UAV systems and if/when necessary physically prevent the vehicles from entering no-fly zones or leaving approved airspace.

For this competition, it will be configured to warn competitors (and auto-pilots) of impending excursions (or violations) while also objectively measuring performance with respect to the rules of the competition. For example, how well they comply with regulatory property protection and other operational requirements during flights.

The challenge will follow the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 Regulation Small Unmanned Aircraft Regulations.

The SAND Challenge will be held in August of 2020 in Hampton, Virginia.

To apply for the SAND challenge and to view more information including drone eligibility, participant eligibility, operational requirements and more please visit: http://sand2020.nianet.org

For more information about NASA's Langley Research Center go to: http://www.nasa.gov/langley

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.