 By NASA, Partnership for Public Service

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, the Partnership for Public Service has ranked NASA as the Best Place to Work in the Federal Government among large agencies and, new for 2020, has also ranked NASA No. 1 among large agencies for its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The rankings, announced Tuesday, reflect NASA's focus and dedication as it pursues missions, including sending humans farther into space than ever before. In 2020, the agency saw its highest employee satisfaction results since this index was developed.

"NASA's selection as the Best Place to Work in Government for the ninth year in a row is a testament to the dedication and determination of our world-class workforce through the most difficult circumstances our nation has faced in generations," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings are based on responses to the Office of Personnel Management's annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey from almost 624,800 employees at 482 federal agencies and offices. The Partnership for Public Service began publishing the rankings in 2003.

