WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Italian Space Agency (ASI) President Giorgio Saccoccia, and leadership from the U.S. Embassy in Rome will speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station this week. ESA (European Space Agency) Director General Josef Aschbacher will join the event virtually.

The Earth-to-space call will air live at 7:40 a.m. EDT Friday, June 17, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will speak with the group of international leaders about the benefits of the space station to life on Earth, research they're conducting aboard the orbiting laboratory, and plans NASA and ESA have for human exploration on the Moon and Mars.

Nelson and Melroy will be in Italy to meet with Italian government and ASI leadership regarding Italy's bilateral and ESA-related contributions to NASA's Artemis program and space and Earth science missions.

