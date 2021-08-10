NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values around 100 on Wednesday and up to 104 on Thursday. * WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Sussex and Warren, and coastal communities in the counties of Monmouth and Ocean. Also, the Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From noon on Wednesday until 8:00 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may cause heat related health issues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of hot and humid conditions will likely continue into Friday, so the advisory may need to be extended. Overnight low temperatures in the 70s will not provide much relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&