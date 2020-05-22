nasa_logo.jpg

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting via teleconference with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 28, to discuss updates in NASA's science program and the current status of NASA activities.  

Members of the science community, academia, the media and the public are invited to participate by calling 888-989-9718. International participants should call 312-470-7045. Both numbers will use the passcode 8137047. Participants must provide their name at the prompt. A replay of the call will be available for one month at 203-369-3252. Charts for the meeting will be posted just prior to the start of the meeting and an audio recording will be available later that day at:

https://science.nasa.gov

To ask a question, participants can go to:

https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/ykc8/#!/dashboard 

Users must provide their first and last name and organization, and can submit their own questions or vote up or down a list of questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.

