WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, March 20, to discuss the president's Fiscal Year 2021 budget request for the directorate and other updates.
Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate. Participants are encouraged to use the agency's website to hear audio of the presentation and view the slides.
https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/s6mw/#!/dashboard
Users must provide their first and last name, organization, and can submit their own questions or vote up or down a list of questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.
Participants also can listen to the audio portion of the meeting by calling 888-989-9718 or 312-470-7045 and using the passcode TOWNHALL. No questions will be taken over the phone. A replay of the call will be available for one month at 888-277-5024 or 203-369-3021.
