NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and acting Chief Financial Officer Steve Shinn will host a media briefing at 3 p.m. EDT Friday, May 28, to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2022 funding request for the agency following the White House's release of the full funding request. The audio and slides from the briefing will stream live on NASA's website.

To participate in this briefing, media must contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

The FY22 funding request and supporting information will be available online approximately 1 p.m. May 28 at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-brief-presidents-fiscal-year-2022-funding-request-for-agency-301300190.html

SOURCE NASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.