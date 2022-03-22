NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 23, to provide an update on the agency's goals to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon under Artemis. 

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participating in the teleconference are:

  • Bill Nelson, NASA administrator
  • Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate
  • Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for Artemis campaign development
  • Lisa Watson-Morgan, Human Landing System Program manager

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Jimi Russell at: james.j.russell@nasa.gov no more than two hours before the start of the event for dial-in information. 

Astronaut Moon landers are a vital part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, along with the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, ground systems, and Gateway. NASA is committed to using commercial landers to carry astronauts to the surface of the Moon, expanding exploration and preparing humanity for the next giant leap, human exploration of Mars. 

For more information about Artemis, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-artemis-strategy-for-astronaut-moon-landers-301508274.html

SOURCE NASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.