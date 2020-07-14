WASHINGTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA experts will discuss and answer public questions about Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE during a broadcast of NASA Science Live and follow up media teleconference on Wednesday, July 15. The comet is visible with the naked-eye in the early morning sky and starting this week, after sunset.
The NASA Science Live episode will air live at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday on NASA Television and the agency's website, along with Facebook Live, YouTube, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch, and USTREAM.
Viewers can submit questions on Twitter using the hashtag #AskNASA or by leaving a comment in the chat section of Facebook, Periscope, or YouTube.
NASA will follow the broadcast with a media teleconference at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The media teleconference audio will stream live at:
The teleconference participants include:
- Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer and program executive of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, NASA Headquarters
- Emily Kramer, co-investigator on the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) science team, NASA JPL
- Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator, University of Arizona
To participate in the teleconference, media must email their name and affiliation to joshua.a.handal@nasa.gov by 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
For information about NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, including its Near-Earth Object Observation Program, visit: