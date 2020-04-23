nasa_logo.jpg

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and other agency leaders and experts will host a media video conference at 4:30 p.m. EDT today, Thursday, April 23, to discuss how the agency is channeling its expertise and ingenuity to help the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Participants will include:

  • Administrator Jim Bridenstine
  • Deputy Associate Administrator Cathy Mangum
  • Chief Health and Medical Officer Dr. J.D. Polk
  • Dave Gallagher, associate director for Strategic Integration at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
  • Marit Meyer, research aerospace engineer at NASA's Glenn Research Center
  • Mike Buttigieg, engineer at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center

To participate in the video conference, media must send their name and media affiliation to Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov by 4 p.m.

Learn more about NASA's participation in the national response at:

https://www.nasa.gov/coronavirus 

