WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and other agency leaders and experts will host a media video conference at 4:30 p.m. EDT today, Thursday, April 23, to discuss how the agency is channeling its expertise and ingenuity to help the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).
Participants will include:
- Administrator Jim Bridenstine
- Deputy Associate Administrator Cathy Mangum
- Chief Health and Medical Officer Dr. J.D. Polk
- Dave Gallagher, associate director for Strategic Integration at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Marit Meyer, research aerospace engineer at NASA's Glenn Research Center
- Mike Buttigieg, engineer at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center
