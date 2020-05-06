nasa_logo.jpg

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three months after delivering several tons of supplies and scientific experiments to the International Space Station, Northrup Grumman's unpiloted Cygnus cargo craft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station on Monday, May 11.

Live coverage of the spacecraft's release will air on NASA Television and the agency's website beginning at 11:45 a.m. EDT, with release scheduled for noon.

Dubbed the "SS Robert H. Lawrence," Cygnus arrived at the station Feb. 18 with supplies and science experiments following its launch on Northrup Grumman's Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Flight controllers on the ground will send commands to robotically detach Cygnus from the Earth-facing port of the Unity module, maneuver it into place, and release it from the Canadarm2 robotic arm. Station commander Christopher Cassidy of NASA will monitor Cygnus' systems as it moves away from the orbiting laboratory.

Within 24 hours of its release, Cygnus will begin its secondary mission, hosting the Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiment – IV (Saffire-IV), which provides an environment to safely study fire in microgravity. It also will deploy a series of payloads. Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus' deorbit to burn up in Earth's atmosphere Monday, May 25.

More information on Cygnus' mission and the International Space Station can be found at:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.