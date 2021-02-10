BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JLB, a Web Design and Digital Marketing Firm, establishes itself as Nashville's best and largest web design company, servicing local and national brands. JLB's incredible business model that brings all the business online needs into one place, with a dedicated support team, has proven to be something to acknowledge. With steady revenue through the 2020 COVID lockdown, no layoffs and new jobs in the Nashville, Brentwood and Franklin TN markets, they are doing something right.
JLB is revolutionizing the Web Design and Digital Marketing space and filling a much-ignored gap for Small and Mid-sized businesses. JLB, delivers professional online Web and Digital Marketing results from concept to support with a unique all in-house, one vendor and one dedicated support team model. They have figured out how to eliminate the need for many vendors, different expertise, multiple staff and technical know-how without outsourcing while still provide free support to all of its business clients. Business owners need not be confused that the website is the #1 presence and reputation of a business in today's market and it requires a lot of little things to all work together in order for a business to compete and win. All of this is probably why they have been proudly Voted the Best Web Design and Development in Williamson County, TN – twice!
"We are really proud of this accomplishment. 2020 was a challenging year from making sure we kept our clients serviced well while supporting many of their financial challenges while continuing to bring on new clients that desperately needed to be online in the right way," said Ken Royer, JLB's CEO. "That effort is paying off for us. Clients see our value, feel it and stay with us a long time. Some have been with us over 10 years so crossing the 500-client milestone is a great feeling that we are doing a lot of things well."
According to Royer, business owners need to be on the Internet and they need to be able to work with a company they can trust, has the resources and won't take advantage of them. "We can provide companies with all the resources in-house with a local face-to-face relationship," says Royer. "Small and Mid-sized businesses can never afford ridiculous retainers or the lost time to do things right. However, JLB delivers a total support concept to the small and mid-size business with quality and budget in mind." A true value proposition that seems to be resonating across the Nashville, Brentwood and Franklin TN market and with many national accounts.
"We wanted our company to be a place where you didn't have to worry about your job and if you want to help us grow and get better, then we will invest back into you. I believe this kind of compassion for our team carries forward to our clients and they reap the benefit of our value, but most importantly our culture of care," states Royer.
JLB's client list is impressive with Fisk University, Turnberry Homes, JW McDougall, Identity Group, Ceres Global, Lifeway Credit Union, United South and Eastern Tribes (USET), United Way, Boys and Girls club, local favorite The Franklin Theatre, The Franklin Special School District and many more choosing them as their online partner.
JLB, an award winning web marketing firm specializing in business class brand and internet solutions. Great web design, focused on brand and identity. Excellent development/integration of manageable and scalable Web and online technology. And, business class marketing and website support with on-demand marketing services.
For more information on JLB, contact JLB at (615) 794-2123 or info@jlbworks.com
