NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood Test Designed to Help Determine Next Steps on Vaccination or Booster
Phase2 Labs, which was the first in Tennessee to offer saliva-based PCR testing for COVID-19, announces the Phase2 Neutralizing Antibody (NAb) test, a new test designed to check a person's immune response against COVID-19. This is the only FDA EUA approved test to determine whether a person has functional neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Other IgG/IgM antibody tests do not provide results on the functional neutralizing aspect of the antibodies specific to COVID-19. Phase2 Labs is one of only a small number of labs in the U.S. that are approved to conduct these tests.
The test determines a person's risk of catching COVID-19 whether they have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past. A very low or detectable level of neutralizing antibodies indicates the need to consider vaccination or booster. The blood test can be administered at Phase2 Labs, 5225 Harding Place in Nashville.
Phase2Labs notes the testing can be beneficial for:
- Anyone who has been vaccinated or was previously infected if they believe they may be at higher risk of serious or fatal COVID-19
- Those who live with or care for people at higher risk
- Those who need to show lower risk of infection for any reason
- Anyone considering vaccination or booster
"The availability of the Phase2 Lab NAb test to determine an individual's immunity response to COVID-19 comes at a critical time in the pandemic," said Steven Kress, Phase2 Labs CEO. "Given the recent CDC recommendation for certain individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster shots at 6 months or more after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, as well as approval of the vaccine for children ages 5-11, many are wondering what their immunity is and if it's the right time for vaccination or booster shot."
According to the most recent data from the state's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, nearly 56% of Tennesseans have been received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
About Phase2 Labs
Phase2 Labs is the nation's premier clinical molecular laboratory dedicated to the diagnostic management of infectious disease, wound care, pharmacogenomics, and COVID-19. To manage these complex disease states, we integrate microbiologic, immunologic, and genomic testing into relevant clinical pathways. We support the full spectrum of clinical diagnostics, pharmacodynamic monitoring, and companion assay deployment for integrated delivery systems, accountable care organizations, payors, and pharmaceutical companies.
Media Contact
Shonne Ehrhardt, Phase2 Laboratories, 1 8479629879, sehrhardt@approachmarketing.com
SOURCE Phase2 Laboratories