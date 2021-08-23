LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuzzCast, The Buzz Lab and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Conferences & Meetings - Educational Event category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today. The award recognizes best-in-class virtual events that were held in 2020 when the event industry was forced to rapidly innovate in response to the global pandemic.
"Optima is the premier event for our community to learn, network and share the latest science and trends in fitness and wellness," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. "When the pandemic forced the world into a lockdown, we had to quickly pivot to a 100% online event. By partnering with the teams at BuzzCast and The Buzz Lab, we were able to build and deploy an exceptional virtual experience that reached more members of our community than ever before."
"We founded BuzzCast in 2020 to address a significant gap in the market," said Ryan Byrne, co-founder and CEO of BuzzCast. "In the last 16 months, BuzzCast has been at the forefront of solving many of the serious technical challenges of digitizing events and conferences. While there are many basic virtual/hybrid event platforms out there, BuzzCast continues to capture market share in the premium end of the market by providing a unique solution that differentiates itself from the competition through scalability, security, and service."
The NASM Optima 2020 virtual conference included 100 educational sessions for Continuing Education Units, guided workouts, and valuable opportunities to network with leaders and your peers in a state-of-the-art virtual environment.
- 30,000 simultaneous attendees at any time over a four-day event
- Zero down-time with full redundancy to address spikes in traffic
- Over 120,000 registrations and 120 hours of streaming content
- Minimum of four tracks happening all the time
- Gamification with an engagement leaderboard and prizes 3x a day
- Over 65 expert speakers and 18 Sponsor booths
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted to the 18th Annual International Business Awards® and the 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. This year's competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience."
About BuzzCast
BuzzCast is the premium virtual events platform, powering the world's most buzzworthy events. Trusted by global brands including Anthem, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The World Trade and Tourism Council and Uber, BuzzCast delivers a broadcast-quality experience with zero downtime - 100% of the time. BuzzCast features advanced networking capabilities and supports complex ticketing access, tracks and formats, making it an ideal platform for global summits, investor conferences and high-profile industry events. For more information, visit BuzzCast.com or read BuzzCast's five-star customer reviews on G2.
About The Buzz Lab
The Buzz Lab is a production company that specializes in helping large companies and organizations use strategic content and live experiences to drive measurable results. Our team has decades of experience producing award-winning content and complex, high-profile events; from Olympics and Super Bowls, to conferences for Fortune 500 companies and major fundraisers for global NGOs. We understand the complex, fast-paced, ever-changing nature of event production and offer our clients high-touch, low-stress support through development, pre-production, execution and wrap of virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.
