ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North American Technician Excellence (NATE) is partnering exclusively with Interplay Learning to launch a new online training platform for HVACR technicians, NATE Training Academy.
NATE Training Academy is designed to provide technicians a way to train for NATE certification exams online at their own pace. The comprehensive online courses are all available on-demand and can be taken at any time. The interactive and immersive online courses powered by Interplay Learning's leading skilled trades training platform include "field-like" 3D and VR simulations, videos, and knowledge checks.
NATE Training Academy currently includes courses to prepare technicians for NATE's Certified HVAC Professional (CHP-5) certification exams. The CHP-5 is a NATE certification pathway where technicians can earn their NATE certification through a series of five 30-question exams, each on a different subject domain. NATE Training Academy's CHP-5 courses cover each exam subject area: HVAC Fundamentals, Electrical and Controls, Comfort and Airflow, Installation, and Service.
Courses on the first two CHP-5 exam subject areas, HVAC Fundamentals and Service, are currently available. Courses on the remaining CHP-5 exams will be released in the coming months, and all CHP-5 courses will be available by early June 2022.
NATE and Interplay Learning plan to continue adding courses to help technicians prepare for other certification exams. In the future, NATE Training Academy will introduce courses to prepare users for NATE's Low-GWP refrigerant certification.
NATE COO John Lanier explained the launch of the new online training platform is a part of an overall strategy change in the way NATE supports HVACR technicians. "In addition to certifying technicians and recognizing their excellence within the industry, we also want to help them get there, so we have shifted our model to create this training package for technicians."
"We're very excited for our partnership with Interplay Learning," said John Lanier. "Interplay is a recognized training provider that has registered its courses with NATE in the past. Many of our industry partners enjoy having their technicians and trainers use the training that Interplay creates, and we have received great feedback from technicians, contractors, and manufacturers that have used Interplay Learning's courses."
"The development of the new NATE Training Academy is a critical initiative that will actively address the shortage of skilled labor and help close the skills gap in the HVAC industry," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "Interplay's job-relevant virtual technical training directly aligns with NATE's goals and we're pleased to contribute to that effort. At Interplay, we work everyday to make better careers and better lives for our customers, and this partnership is directly in line with our mission."
Find more information at http://www.NATEX.org.
About NATE
Founded in 1997, North American Technician Excellence (NATE) is the nation's largest non-profit certification organization for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technicians. As our business evolves to meet the growing demands of the HVACR workforce, the company's vision - to be the leader in developing and recognizing professional HVACR technicians - remains clear. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NATE is the certification organization that was developed by, and has been supported by the entire HVACR industry for over 20 years.
NATE tests represent real world working knowledge of HVACR systems. Developed by a committee of industry experts nationwide, our NATE certification exams represent HVACR topics pertinent to contractors, educators, manufacturers, and utilities alike. NATE tests are rigorous, multiple-choice, knowledge-based tests which validate a technician's knowledge.
About Interplay Learning
Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching, community, and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Daisy Weill, Marketing Manager, North American Technician Excellence, 703-293-4841, dweill@natex.org
SOURCE North American Technician Excellence