RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University is proud to announce that its undergraduate Paralegal Studies program and Professional Legal Studies program may now be completed online. Both degree programs are offered through NAU's College of Legal Studies.
Approved by the American Bar Association since 1994, NAU's Paralegal Studies program, which offers both associate and bachelor's degrees, is designed to help professionals start on their path to a career in the expanding paralegal field.
"Paralegals play an increasingly important role in supporting the legal profession. Our online Paralegal Studies program expands opportunities for students who are interested in the law and working in law-related fields by offering a degree path that's highly relevant to their career plans." said Dr. Cindy Mathena, NAU Provost and Chief Academic Officer.
NAU's Paralegal Studies program is designed to provide students with a specialized understanding of the law and legal system, as well as the practical skills needed to assist attorneys in law firms; corporate legal departments; local, state, and federal government offices; and bank and trust departments. Paralegals may also be employed in other offices that require excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills. Students who earn an associate degree in Paralegal Studies may expand their opportunities by continuing their education at NAU and earn a bachelor's degree in Paralegal Studies. All Paralegal Studies classes are offered 100% online, with three legal specialty courses delivered synchronously through online video conferencing to meet ABA Guidelines.
Graduates of NAU's Paralegal Studies program who choose to become certified are eligible to voluntarily sit for the Certified Legal Assistant (CLA) exam administered by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA) and earn the designation of Certified Paralegal (CP). Graduates may also choose to seek certification from the National Federation of Paralegal Associations (NFPA) through the Paralegal CORE Competency Exam™ (PCCE™) exam and become a CORE Registered Paralegal (CRP™).
NAU's Professional Legal Studies program, which also offers associate and bachelor's degrees, is designed for career-minded students who are interested in the legal aspects of business and wish to focus on the integration of legal practices and business principles. The bachelor's degree in either Professional Legal Studies or Paralegal Studies provides the pre-requisite education needed to seek admission to law school for students who wish to become an attorney.
With more than 20 years of experience in developing and providing online education, NAU offers 100% online programs that provide non-traditional students the flexibility to earn a degree at their convenience and on their schedule.
About National American University
Now celebrating its 80th year, National American University prepares students for careers in technical and professional fields. Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU offers 100% online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs. In addition to Paralegal Studies and Professional Legal Studies, NAU offers programs in Healthcare Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security. For more information visit https://www.national.edu/.
