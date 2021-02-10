RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its commitment to make college more affordable and accessible to working professionals, National American University has introduced accelerated degree paths for its' Master of Business Administration and Master of Management degrees. These unique graduate programs feature streamlined courses and are designed to be completed in one year, enabling students to save on the overall cost of their education and reduce their student loan debt at graduation.
"Busy professionals want to advance their education without taking time away from their careers. We structured our accelerated online MM and MBA options to offer students a path to earning a graduate business degree that's not only highly relevant to their career plans but can be completed at a faster pace. And, these degrees offer a more affordable alternative to traditional programs." said Dr. Cindy Mathena, NAU Provost and Chief Academic Officer.
The new accelerated online graduate MBA and MM options are designed to help students complete their degrees while balancing work and home life. Programs feature 10 courses totaling 45 credit hours, delivered over four 11-week terms. Intensive 5.5-week courses run consecutively during each term so students will have a maximum commitment of 2 classes per week.
Unlike traditional graduate business programs, NAU's accelerated online courses use multiple methods of instruction and open-source materials and rely on scaffolding and high-impact assessments. Upon completion each student will have curated a digital career portfolio of program assignments that highlight their specific workplace knowledge, skills and abilities. The accelerated options are offered beginning with the March 1, 2021 term.
With more than 20 years of experience in developing and providing online education, NAU offers 100% online programs that provide non-traditional students the flexibility to earn a degree at their convenience and on their schedule.
About National American University
Now celebrating its 80th year, National American University prepares students for high-demand careers in technical and professional fields. Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has transitioned to offer 100% online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs, including programs in Healthcare Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security. For more information visit https://www.national.edu/.
Media Contact
Linda Emma, CloudControlMedia, LLC, +1 (978) 337-8410, lemma@cloudcontrolmedia.com
Debbi Giacone, National American University, nreggio@national.edu
SOURCE National American University