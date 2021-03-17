RAPID CITY, S.D., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its commitment to make education more attainable and affordable for working professionals, National American University has introduced online associate and bachelor's Interdisciplinary Studies degrees. These personalized programs provide an opportunity for military service members and others to maximize transfer credit from prior education, training, and experience into an undergraduate program, enabling them to graduate in less time and save on the overall cost of their education.
"Many students, especially military service members, have prior experience and education that doesn't easily translate into a traditional degree program. Our Interdisciplinary Studies programs are specifically designed to offer a personalized degree path that provides college credit for each student's unique interests and qualifications, while at the same time helping them develop in-demand employment skills," said Dr. Cindy Mathena, NAU Provost and Chief Academic Officer.
The new online undergraduate Interdisciplinary Studies programs are designed to offer an educational path for students with prior military service, trade school, or other education and training who wish to earn their degree. The programs are structured so that up to 75% of the degree can be earned through qualified transfer credits, allowing students to create a personalized program that can be completed in less time and helping them save on tuition. Courses focus on developing in-demand employment skills like communications, critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and teamwork, plus a career specialization.
The introduction of NAU's new Interdisciplinary Studies programs are one more way for the school to support the educational goals of military service members, veterans, and families. NAU also offers reduced tuition pricing for members of the military, veterans, and their families, along with opportunities for financing through the GI Bill®, Yellow Ribbon Program, Military Tuition Assistance and My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) scholarship program.
With more than 20 years of experience in developing and providing online education, NAU offers 100% online programs that provide non-traditional students the flexibility to earn a degree at their convenience and on their schedule.
About National American University
Now celebrating its 80th year, National American University prepares students for careers in technical and professional fields. Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU offers 100% online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs. In addition to Interdisciplinary Studies, NAU offers programs in Healthcare Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security. For more information visit https://www.national.edu/.
Media Contact
Linda Emma, CloudControlMedia, LLC, +1 (978) 337-8410, lemma@cloudcontrolmedia.com
Debbi Giacone, National American University, nreggio@national.edu
SOURCE National American University