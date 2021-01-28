CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has joined forces with Mango Publishing to expand its publishing activities. With a new imprint under the Mango umbrella, called National Baseball Hall of Fame Books, the Hall plans to publish two to three titles per year, beginning in May 2021 with Picturing America's Pastime – based on the Museum's extensive photographic collection, including rare photos of Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Honus Wagner, and others.
Says Tim Mead, president of the venerated Cooperstown institution, "We are grateful to have found an innovative path in the publishing world – a partnership that will help us reach a broader audience with our mission to celebrate baseball's rich history and the impact the National Pastime has had on culture."
Chris McKenney, founder and CEO of Mango, and Brenda Knight, Mango's associate publisher, are equally enthusiastic. According to McKenney, "The prestige of the Hall of Fame brand significantly expands Mango's publishing prowess; we are looking forward to helping the Hall of Fame celebrate the importance of America's game for years to come."
Knight, a lifelong baseball fan, couldn't be happier with the new opportunity. "The possibilities seem endless, given the depth and breadth of the Hall's collections and expertise in the history of the game."
The arrangement was shepherded by publishing veteran Valerie Tomaselli, president of MTM Publishing, who has worked with the Hall of Fame in the past. Says Tomaselli, herself a serious fan of the game, "The fit between Mango and the Hall of Fame makes perfect sense. Mango's enthusiasm and its ability to reach audiences will allow the Hall to expand its footprint in the publishing world."
The list will be developed under the editorial guidance of Mango's Acquisitions Editor Jane Kinney Denning, who lives not far from Cooperstown.
In addition to Picturing America's Pastime, the 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Books release schedule includes Memories from the Mic, by Curt Smith, a comprehensive and freewheeling history of the larger-than-life role that broadcasting has played in baseball, to be published in early August on the centennial of the first radio broadcast of a baseball game. The imprint also plans to release the first in a series of trivia books in November, in time for the holiday season.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent not-for-profit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. Opening its doors for the first time on June 12, 1939, the Hall of Fame has stood as the definitive repository of the game's treasures and as a symbol of the most profound individual honor bestowed on an athlete. It is every fan's "Field of Dreams," with its stories, legends and magic shared from generation to generation.
