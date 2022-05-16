All West Communications earns a place in NBRI's Circle of Excellence
PLANO, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome All West Communications to the NBRI Circle of Excellence!
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Customer Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their Customers. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry, which is no small feat.
All West Communications is compared to or benchmarked against its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. All West Communications is performing at the 71st percentile. NBRI commends the leadership of All West Communications for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its Customers and continuous improvement of its Customer experience.
All West Communications embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing customer satisfaction, and targeting the variables that drive customer satisfaction, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of All West Communications' raw data, provide All West Communications with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Customer thinking, behavior, and experience.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their Customers and customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "All West Communications' high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of All West Communications' dedication to measuring and improving their Customer experience."
About All West Communications
Since 1912, All West Communications has provided leading-edge telecommunication services. Based in Kamas, Utah, they operate a broadband-powered network to deliver services that connect people and businesses to what matters most—across town and around the world. Their wired infrastructure and ongoing fiber investments that span from northeastern Utah to southwestern Wyoming provide customers with unparalleled broadband speeds, entertainment options, connectivity, and service. To learn more, visit http://www.allwest.com.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
