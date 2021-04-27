GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome CROM to the NBRI Circle of Excellence. The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations with high levels of Employee Experience (EX). To qualify for this honor, the organization must score at or above Stretch Performance which is at the 75th percentile of their industry, or the organization must improve a statistically significant 5 or more percentiles at the Total Company level. It is no small feat to move an entire Company's EX score 5 or more percentiles, or to reach Stretch (75th) or Best in Class (90th) Performance levels within six to twelve months!
CROM is benchmarked against their industry, defined as NAICS Code 238110 - Poured Concrete Foundation and Structure Contractors from within NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion responses. Benchmarked against millions of industry scores, CROM is performing at the 82nd percentile of their industry, achieving Stretch Performance! Best in Class organizations like CROM continually assess EX, and target for improvement the variables that drive EX, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness.
CROM demonstrates their dedication to their employees by continuously researching with Best in Class Provider NBRI and taking targeted action based upon the scientific data. From the pure psychological research to the hard, valid data, CROM can have high levels of confidence in their targeted responses which have proven to be highly effective. NBRI commends the leadership of CROM for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process and recognizes their achievements with the Circle of Excellence Award.
"Employee Experience drives Financial Performance," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Organizational Psychologist at NBRI. "This award is a direct result of CROM's dedication to measuring and improving their Employee Experience."
About CROM
CROM is a TEAM focused on safely designing, building, and restoring essential infrastructure while being committed to professional integrity. Our Culture of performance is built on a foundation of Core Values. Our team members choose to foster an environment of respect, consideration, and compassion to make good things happen for our CLIENTS and OUR TEAM.
At CROM, we believe that trust, experience and respect are the keys to making good things happen for you. With over 67 years of experience and impactful relationships worldwide, our focus is always on providing services and solutions that will add value to you. With the ever present need for water quality enhancements, there is no question that building and restoring infrastructure is at the forefront of the critical needs of our Nation. Our design, construction and infrastructure repair teams are equipped and trained to inspect, assess, and customize solutions and services for even the most complex structures and systems.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as Benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like Random Forest with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.
National Business Research Institute, Inc.
2701 Dallas Parkway, Suite 650
Plano, TX 75093
972-612-5070
800-756-6168
CROM
250 SW 36th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32607
800-956-5598
Media Contact
Scott Atkins, National Business Research Institute, +1 800-756-6168, nbrippc@nbrii.com
SOURCE National Business Research Institute