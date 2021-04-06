CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome Elior North America to the NBRI Circle of Excellence. The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations with high levels of Customer/Client Experience (CX). To qualify for this honor, the organization must score at or above Stretch Performance which is at the 75th percentile of their industry, or the organization must improve a statistically significant five or more percentiles at the Total Company level. It is no small feat to move an entire Company's CX score five or more percentiles, or to reach Stretch (75th) or Best in Class (90th) Performance levels within six to twelve months!
Elior North America is benchmarked against their industry, defined as NAICS Code 722310 - Food Service Contractors from within NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion responses. Best-in-class organizations like Elior North America continually assess CX, and target for improvement the variables that drive CX, including communications, availability, satisfaction, and intent to return.
"This recognition by NBRI, based on the outstanding satisfaction scores we received from our clients, is a testament to the dedication, passion and spirit of service that our team members bring to their jobs every day," said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. "I am grateful for our dedicated team members and for our clients and customers whose valuable feedback paves our path to continuous improvement."
Elior North America demonstrates their dedication to their customers by continuously researching with best-in-class Provider NBRI and taking targeted action based upon the scientific data. From the pure psychological research to the hard, valid data, Elior North America has high levels of confidence in their targeted responses which have proven to be highly effective. NBRI commends the leadership of Elior North America for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process and recognizes their achievements with the Circle of Excellence Award.
"Customer Experience drives financial performance," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Organizational Psychologist at NBRI. "This award is a direct result of Elior North America's dedication to measuring and improving their Client Experience."
About Elior North America
Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence.
We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at http://www.elior-na.com.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage the psychology to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as Benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like Random Forest with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.
National Business Research Institute, Inc.
2701 Dallas Parkway
Suite 650
Plano, TX 75093
972-612-5070
800-756-6168
Elior North America
300 S. Tryon St.
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-424-1071
Media Contact
Scott Atkins, National Business Research Institute, +1 800-756-6168, nbrippc@nbrii.com
SOURCE National Business Research Institute