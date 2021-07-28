AZUSA, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to once again welcome Rain Bird to the NBRI Circle of Excellence! This is the seventh consecutive year that Rain Bird has won the prestigious award!
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Employee Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their employees. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry, which is no small feat.
Rain Bird is compared to, or benchmarked against, its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. Rain Bird is performing at the 76th percentile. NBRI commends the leadership of Rain Bird for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its employees and continuous improvement of its employee experience.
Rain Bird embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing EX, and targeting the variables that drive EX, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Rain Bird's raw data, provide Rain Bird with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of employee thinking, behavior, and experience.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their employees and customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "Rain Bird's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of Rain Bird's dedication to measuring and improving their employee experience."
About Rain Bird
Rain Bird Corporation is a privately held company founded in 1933 and is the leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the world. Rain Bird is committed to The Intelligent Use of Water™. It is our legacy to design and manufacture only those products of the highest value and quality.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
