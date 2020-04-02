SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Governors Association (NGA) is partnering with Nextdoor, a trusted name in local communities, to ensure that important state-specific resources are available at the neighborhood level. Given social distancing and telework requirements in many states, neighbors are increasingly turning to Nextdoor for real-time, credible COVID-19 updates. Twenty-five states are already working in partnership with Nextdoor, including California, Arizona, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Washington.
Governors are keenly focused on the widest possible dissemination of credible, state-specific news and resources to counter misinformation. According to the National Governors Association, all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia have declared a public health emergency, which requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-community response.
"Accurate information is critical in our fight against the spread of this virus," said LeAnne Wilson, NGA chief operating officer. "Working to ensure families can get accurate information from trusted local sources will help engage a stronger community response."
Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services, and it is the only platform that enables public agencies to reach people at the neighborhood level. During this unprecedented time, the number of public agency posts on Nextdoor has tripled since the beginning of March. Nextdoor has partnered with thousands of public agencies, including regional and state departments of health across the country, FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the American Red Cross. Additionally, Nextdoor has launched new product features to better help neighbors stay connected during this challenging time.
"Nextdoor was built to bring neighbors together—this is important in good times and essential in times of need," stated Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "Neighbors are turning daily to Nextdoor to receive critical, real-time information from public agencies. We are honored to partner with the National Governors Association to ensure all neighbors have access to critical information and resource capabilities. And we are thankful for the efforts of Governors and all emergency services providers during this unprecedented crisis."
For more information and examples of using Nextdoor, please visit: https://www.nga.org/nextdoor.
About NGA
Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the bipartisan organization of the nation's 55 governors. Through NGA, governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.
About Nextdoor, Inc.
Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe that by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.
Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives, have been a guiding principle for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.
Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.