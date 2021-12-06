HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the nation's top identity protection companies is dropping its prices so it can help more people. The coronavirus pandemic radically transformed the way people shop and brought about a sharp increase in online transactions, which opened the door to hackers and scammers everywhere. More and more people are experiencing identity theft from simple online purchases, resulting in a higher need for online protection.
National iD Lock is a veteran-owned company that operates out of California. They are passionate about helping as many people as possible maintain safety and security in their online interactions. Because of the significant uptick in online identity theft, the company has decided to reduce the prices of all three of its theft protection plans. This will offer more consumers the protection and coverage needed to safely shop online, monitor their credit effectively, and so much more.
The company is committed to not only providing customers with excellent protection, but also the highest quality of customer service. They utilize cutting-edge protective systems with real-time, in-depth monitoring, and behind every system and layer of protection are real people who are looking out for the customers' best interest.
Three tiers of protection are available through National iD Lock, and they include comprehensive coverage of various information that is key to your identity and security. Social security number monitoring, credit card fraud detection, instant email alerts for suspicious activity, monthly credit reports and scores, change of address monitoring, and investment account tracking are just some of the included services.
When asked why National iD Lock chose to lower its protection plan rates, CEO Joseph Caico responded, "Lowering our prices will give more people access to protection, allowing them to protect themselves from cyber-attacks." The company wants to help as many people as possible avoid identity theft, and they want to be an asset to their community, both on a local and national level.
In addition to lowering prices, National iD Lock has committed to donating a portion of all its monthly subscriptions to a charity that helps veterans.
To learn more about National iD Lock and its services, visit nationalidlock.com.
