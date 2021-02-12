LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The challenges business are facing today are unique in our lifetime. While governmental efforts will continue, industry leaders understand businesses play a crucial role in supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Merchants Association (NMA), a merchant services provider and small business advocacy group, has pledged to do their part to help by providing free credit card processing for three months for new card-present merchants, as well as a free contactless payment terminal to ensure merchants can process payments while keeping their employees and customers safe.
"We believe that entrepreneurs are a vital force in driving our economy. That's why we advocate tirelessly on behalf of entrepreneurs and merchants across the country," said Heather Altepeter, CEO of NMA. "We want to do our part to help stimulate the economy and support recovery. That's why I've launched a program with zero processing fees for three months for new card-present merchants."
COVID-19 has disrupted every industry around the world – and that includes merchant services and payment processing. With uncertainty around potential chargebacks that could roll in as the dust settles, many merchants are understandably concerned. NMA has announced that in order to "provide a light at the end of the tunnel," they have reviewed and adjusted credit policies in recognition of the challenges of the COVID pandemic, to do everything possible to help more businesses.
"If you're running a brick-and-mortar business that's struggling to stay open, we want to help you stay afloat with a high-quality merchant account," said Altepeter. "Waiving processing fees for your first three months is just the beginning. We're not just here for you, We Work For You. That's the NMA difference."
To apply for the Stimulus program, merchants can call NMA at (844) 270-8419 or visit https://www.nationalmerchants.com/get-started – eligible merchants can sign up and take advantage of these Stimulus Plan savings immediately.
After the three month period with zero processing fees, merchants will be eligible for a highly competitive flat rate processing program. As with any merchant account, terms and conditions will apply as outlined in the Merchant Processing Agreement.
About National Merchants Association (NMA)
National Merchants Association is an Inc. 500 honoree and global leader in merchant payment processing services, dedicated to helping merchants and agent partners grow their businesses. NMA owes much of its success to its strong commitment to advocacy. NMA works to create a pro-businesses payments environment, and to eliminate the unnecessary and unreasonable fees associated with accepting electronic transactions. Visit http://www.NationalMerchants.com or call (866) 509-7199 for more information.
Payment processing from NMA comes along with a membership in our organization which provides significant benefits to your business. For brick-and-mortar businesses, membership benefits include:
- Account Optimization – We review your account every quarter. Get optimized merchant account pricing and other benefits. You always pay the best price.
- Funding Solutions – We can help you reduce your expenses while putting money back into the economy. If you're a current member, please check your email for your pre-approval notice.
- Equipment Coverage – We provide top-of-the-line equipment, often at no additional cost to you
- 24/7 Tech Support from our experts to ensure you stay on-line and processing
- Marketing Support from our partners at Business Warrior, a leading platform for increasing your online visibility to reach more customers
