LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Merchants Association (NMA), a leading merchant services provider and business advocacy group, is pleased to announce a move to the Las Vegas area, representing an array of job opportunities for citizens in the region. In business since 2004, NMA is a three-time winner of the Inc. 5000 award for the fastest-growing private companies in the US, and has received numerous payments industry awards for excellence. In addition to senior and middle management positions, NMA is bringing many entry-level jobs in Las Vegas which do not require previous experience in the payments industry, and which can be a great step on the career ladder for locals.
The payments industry continues to grow at an astounding rate. Digital transactions accounted for $3.7 trillion in 2019. Experts project the numbers will climb to $12 trillion by 2025. That growth, combined with NMA's continued focus on growth and employee loyalty, means a job at NMA represents the opportunity to start a long and successful career in today's fastest-growing industry.
Examples of some of the open positions at NMA include: AP/AR/Collections Specialist; Merchant Account Quality Control (QC) Analyst; Merchant Account Risk Analyst; Senior Analyst of Risk & Underwriting; Merchant Account Underwriter; and Underwriting Manager. All positions are now accepting applications at http://workatnma.com.
"We're excited to join the Las Vegas business community, and we appreciate Nevada's business-friendly environment," said Heather Altepeter, CEO of NMA. "In our 17 years in business, NMA has had the opportunity to provide great jobs around the country; and we look forward to creating even more opportunities here in Las Vegas."
With the recognition that the Las Vegas area has been hit hard by the reduction in tourism due to COVID, NMA is focusing on creating new job opportunities in the area, as well as providing a business stimulus plan to help local merchants.
As an employer, NMA offers flexible scheduling, work-from-home opportunities, solid pay, and excellent employee benefits.
As we emerge from the pandemic, NMA is also proud to be continuing its 2021 Stimulus Plan, which provides brick-and-mortar businesses with three months of free credit card processing as well as a free contactless payment terminal, to help these businesses protect their cash flow during these challenging times. As a local company that understands the area and the challenges businesses are facing, NMA is excited to welcome local Las Vegas businesses as clients.
"NMA has always been the merchant account that Works For You, and we take that motto seriously in serving both our clients and our employees," said Altepeter. "We're committed to being an excellent partner to the city of Las Vegas, and supporting the quality businesses and people that make this city great."
Candidates interested in applying for a role are encouraged to visit http://workatnma.com to see details on the open positions, as well as news about upcoming open houses and recruitment events in the community.
Businesses interested in NMA's stimulus plan can get more information by visiting https://www.nationalmerchants.com/get-started or call (844) 270-8419 for more information.
About National Merchants Association
National Merchants Association (NMA) is the only merchant advocacy group and payment processor that Works For You®. NMA's continued dedication to eliminating unnecessary and unreasonable fees combined with a unique and personalized payment processing experience have helped position NMA at the forefront of the industry. With in-house underwriting and risk management, combined with top-quality service teams who are available around-the-clock, NMA focuses on providing secure, durable, and profitable payment systems to small and growing businesses. As payment experts specializing in high-risk, brick-and-mortar, and ecommerce sales, NMA is able to meet a business' needs with the knowledge, flexibility, and tailored solutions they need to thrive.
To learn more about NMA's merchant services and credit card processing, visit nationalmerchants.com today.
Media Contact
Harley Orion, National Merchants Association, +1 (866) 509-7199, communications@nationalmerchants.com
SOURCE National Merchants Association