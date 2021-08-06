OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Consumer Lending Industry has grown immensely over the past decade. This sector is composed of hundreds of private payday loan lenders. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to job losses, closure of businesses, pay cuts, which has made households desperate for payday loans.
These loans are as dangerous as they come due to the high interest rates. National Payday Relief provides debt repayment assistance, including payday loan consolidation and debt relief programs. Since 1999, they have been helping hundreds of clients regain control of their financial life, one payday loan at a time. And you don't have to worry about losing more money to NPDR. Their rates are affordable. The firm only charges a flat rate of 35% of the amount they saved you once the payment method succeeds.
"Some companies will entice you with this offer and destroy you with the interest rate. If you have fallen into this trap, don't despair, there is still hope," assures NPDR.
One of the best ways to let go of loan repayment drama is by seeking the help of a loan consolidation company. But how does loan consolidation work? It is straightforward. The consolidator takes your loan and bears all the burdens. They will contact the lender, negotiate rates and payment schedules and handle all the financial records.
"At National Payday Relief, we strive to give our customers sound financial advice and effective Payday loan consolidation services. Our staff is well-trained professionals with years' experience, so they will figure out an appropriate financial plan to help you regain financial freedom. Our Payday Loan Relief services are tailored to help you consolidate your payday loan debt among other debts and bills you'd need financing planning help with," adds NPDR.
What happens with payday loans is that you try to quit them, but your paycheck fails you. For instance, if you borrowed a payday loan amounting to $150 and your salary is $200, you will repay the $150 on payday. You are left with $50, and after paying some bills, you realize the money won't sustain you until the next payday. So you go back to the lender and ask for another loan, and the cycle goes on. National Payday Relief's debt consolidation program will help you out of that mess.
"We will renegotiate the terms for your loan with your creditors and request them to lower your interest rates or monthly payments, or both. We'll then consolidate your loans into a single loan with a low-interest rate which you can pay back comfortably in monthly payments. Converting your debts into one payable affordable monthly installment is our mission because we believe that all Americans whose finances are strained deserve at least low-interest loans."
The nationally acclaimed firm, headquartered in Oakland Park, Florida, helps customers with other financial services. These include:
- Debt assistance
- Loan settlement
- Help and advice
- Credit card relief
- Credit repair assistance
- Mortgage refinancing
- Debt payoff calculator
Payday loans are attractive, and lenders have mastered the art of persuasion. Whether you borrowed from a local or digital lender, you constantly find yourself going for more. The fact that these loans don't need guarantors or credit checks is very tempting. In addition, they are confidential, and no one has to know you are going through financial problems. Friends, family, and financial matters don't always go well.
But with the too-good deals comes an unending cycle of borrowing. Unless you really need a payday loan, it is wise to avoid them. These loans are crazy expensive and can take a toll on your bank account and your mental health. If you have ever defaulted on a payday loan, you know these lenders can be annoying, calling you daily with threats. In general, avoid pay =day loans for the following reasons:
- You need to pay it back in full as soon as your paycheck arrives
- Defaulting leads to ridiculous roll-over fees
- Loan interest is high
- The lender deducts some processing fee before depositing the money to your account
- Payday loan lenders have aggressive and frightening debt collection policies
Payday loan settlement
Sometimes, payday loans are inevitable. You may have medical emergencies and other unexpected bills that need quick cash. But what happens when you get stuck in a payday loan borrowing cycle? What can you do when you don't have the means to pay the loans completely? Do you turn to friends and family? There is a way NPDR can help; payday loan settlement.
A payday loan settlement lifts the repayment burden off your shoulders and shield creditors from harassing you. NPDR will get you out of your debt in a stipulated time by reviewing your loan and negotiating on your behalf. This option is the best when you are no longer able to settle your payday loan debts. It can be due to a job loss, pay cut, among other reasons.
"There are many benefits to payday loan settlement. You will pay less than what you owe when you opt for settlement because you are utilizing the expertise of the debt relief company to assist in lowering your interest rates, paying a percentage of what may be owed, and even forgive balances at a percentage of the whole amount. Your debt relief representative knows how to keep creditors off your back," explains NPDR.
Credit card debts
National Payday Relief is a payday loan relief company, but that does not mean they cannot help with one of the most significant issues with the American lending industry; credit card debt. Did you know that almost 50% of American adults have credit card debt? Yes, that is according to CNBC.
NPDR offers financial advice on credit card loans and how to drop the borrowing and overspending habit that has seen many Americans wallow in credit card debt. Even better, they connect you with Consumer Credit Card Relief, their sister firm. Through their Credit Card Relief program, the firm will guide you to recover from credit card loan debts.
"Our goal is to provide all the resources needed so you can get your credit card debt under control and focus on better spending habits as well as a pay-as-you-go approach to eliminate your total debt," says Consumer Card Credit Relief.
Financial and legal counsel
Financial awareness and education are an integral part of NPDR's payday loan relief programs. They understand that knowledge about the upsides and downsides of payday loans contributes to their clients' recovery from debts. Without learning better financial tricks and hacks, a client will clear payday loan debt then return to the same mess.
NPDR collaborates with financial counselors, debt settlement attorneys, and loan experts to prevent this from happening and give you wholesome knowledge that will transform your economic lifestyle. With better habits, you will see progress in your finances and your quality of life. Their help is digital-based, and your payday loan information is confidential.
"National Payday Relief provides you with an online form for you to fill and get payday loan help and advice. It is fully encrypted to keep your online information secured. You will be required to customize your application by indicating the range of debt, the financial flexibility you have, and the type of help you need," explains National Payday Relief.
"By utilizing our payday loan relief program, it will help develop the most accurate way to solve your financial issue by having professionals on the field backing you up all the way until you reach relief."
Mortgage refinancing
Are you struggling with payday loans because your mortgage is taking most of your paycheck? Mortgage refinancing might be a suitable way to save money. You refinance a mortgage by taking a new loan to settle the original mortgage loan. This option involves serious risks, so make sure to consult a mortgage loan consultant before deciding.
Mortgage refinancing is beneficial for several reasons. First, it helps build equity for your house.
"This is done by paying down the debt you owe on your home while your home appreciates in the housing market. This equity you have built over the years can be extracted from the house for financial gain by refinancing your home," explains NPDR.
Secondly, refinancing your mortgage lets you pay lower rates and in a more flexible schedule.
"If you buy your home and the bank gives you a mortgage rate of 5%, it will stay that way until your home is paid off. The mortgage rates of homes around your property could drop and you don't want to be stuck paying off the higher mortgage rate."
National Payday Relief helps clients navigate the whole process of mortgage refinancing. For more information on this and other services, contact them on (888)407-4521. You can also fill in their request form on their website.
About National Payday Relief
NPDR is a payday loan relief and consolidation company with over 20 years in the consumer lending sector. They offer payday loan consolidation services, debt settlement assistance, financial and legal advice. The firm's mission is to be an effective and reliable payday relief service provider in the United States.
For more information, visit their office at 3221 NW 10th Terrace #501, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Or e-mail here: help@nationalpaydayrelief.com or visit: https://www.nationalpaydayrelief.com/
Media Contact
CARLOS HALIS, National Payday Relief, (888)407-4521, help@nationalpaydayrelief.com
SOURCE National Payday Relief