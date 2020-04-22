WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Governors of the National Press Club (NPC) voted Monday evening to extend the temporary suspension of in-person Club services through at least May 16.
The NPC Board's initial March 16 decision to suspend operations was a first in the Club's 113-year history and came after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued new guidelines concerning in-person social gatherings. Since then, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has ordered the suspension of all in-person dining services in the District, and more recently, issued an order requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses, and prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people through May 15.
The NPC is continuing to pay staff despite the suspension of regular operations. Most of the Club's professional staff is able to work remotely and will continue to provide essential services and relevant online programming and content to members, guests and clients at www.press.org.
"If our members are the lifeblood of this 113 year-old institution, then the staff is our heart," said NPC President Michael Freedman. "They have worked tirelessly over the past several weeks to ensure that vital functions and services have continued uninterrupted, including our virtual newsmaker programs and online resources for members, as well as our unwavering advocacy for journalists at home and abroad - especially those on the front lines covering this epic crisis. The staff has also demonstrated its dedication to the membership by voluntarily delivering meals and medical supplies to those in need, and providing comfort and a sense of community in these uncertain times. The Board is deeply appreciative, and remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of the entire NPC family."
Press Contact: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561