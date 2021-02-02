DELAND, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stetson University administrators and faculty are announcing a significant new grant to support the university's STEM curriculum development initiative targeted towards increasing recruitment of women and students of color into STEM-related programs of science, technology and math.
The National Science Foundation (NSF) officially awarded Stetson $999,823 for a project titled "Cohort-Based Interdisciplinary Learning to Increase Retention and Graduation Rates of Undergraduate Students in Science, Technology and Mathematics." (Engineering is not an academic focus at Stetson). The five-year grant's funding begins March 15, 2021, and ends Feb. 28, 2026.
W. Tandy Grubbs, PhD, professor and chair of Chemistry, is the principal investigator. William Miles, PhD, associate professor of mathematics; Ben Tanner, PhD, associate professor and chair of Environmental Science and Studies; Lynn Kee, PhD, assistant professor of biology; and Holley Lynch, PhD, assistant professor of physics, are the co-principal investigators.
"Recognizing that underrepresented minority undergraduate students are far more likely than white students to come from low-income households and, therefore, to feel the financial strain of pursing a higher education degree more acutely, we anticipate that the availability of these NSF scholarship awards will significantly improve access to STEM educational opportunities for underrepresented groups at Stetson," said Grubbs.
An article on the university's news website, Stetson Today, includes additional information about the grant and Stetson's STEM curriculum development initiative.
About Stetson University
Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University ranks No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report's 2019 list of Best Regional Universities (South), and has been recognized as one of The Princeton Review's 386 Best Colleges, 2021 edition.
Media Contact
Sandra Carr, Stetson University, 407-256-5090, scarr3@stetson.edu
SOURCE Stetson University