The National Western Center Authority has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations.
DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Western Center Authority has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. The National Western Center Authority invites all vendors to register online here.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 350 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the National Western Center Authority ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides the National Western Center Authority more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Meghan Sivakoff, Director of Operations for the National Western Center Authority when asked why their organization decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The National Western Center Authority invites all local vendors to click here and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 343 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the National Western Center Authority:
In 2015, the foundation for the center was laid with the National Western Center Master Plan. The plan was created by the City and County of Denver, Colorado State University System, the Western Stock Show Association, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and History Colorado. The process also included the National Western Center Citizens Advisory Committee and outreach to the greater community. The plan established a long-range vision, guiding principles, and goals for the redevelopment of the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum, and the revitalization of this historic region of Denver. The plan sets out to accomplish four broad objectives: Set in motion the creation of a year-round destination to engage local visitors and promote out-of-state tourism in collaboration with partners such as Western Stock Show Association, Colorado State University System, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and History Colorado; Advance the city's intent to secure and grow the National Western Stock Show for the next 100 years as the state's largest agriculture convention; Position Denver as a global player in 21st century agricultural issues that will help advance our knowledge around food production, safety, and the expansion of healthy foods at an international scale; Use new and improved multi-modal pathways to reconnect Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea and create a positive benefit for these communities.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct