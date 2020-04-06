MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, a leading online education platform, today announced the Study.com Working Scholars program partnered with the City of Goodyear, Ariz. to bring accessible and affordable higher education to its employees. This launch marks the first city in the state of Arizona for the Working Scholars initiative and will empower the city's employees to obtain bachelor's degrees in a variety of majors for a fraction of the cost.
Working Scholars helps city employees earn a college degree with a flexible college pathway that easily fits within the city's education budget and benefits. Students complete Study.com's proprietary college online courses which are transferable to an accredited partner university where participants finish their final requirements online. This program is nationally recognized as a Best Practice1 and helps the city of Goodyear and its employees maximize education benefits, retain talent, achieve high graduation rates and provide career development opportunities.
"We're excited to expand our tuition assistance program options to employees by partnering with Working Scholars," said Lyman Locket, Human Resources Director at the City of Goodyear. "Study.com provides an educational opportunity for employees who work non-traditional hours, such as our first responders and our public works operators, giving them the flexibility to get their bachelor's degrees online."
The city of Goodyear is a short drive from downtown Phoenix and is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, home to 90,000 residents.
Working Scholars creates a flexible pace to fit in the employees' working lifestyle, whether online, mobile or even audio. To help the enrollees throughout the journey, learning coaches proactively meet with the students to share education goals, create a personalized degree plan and offer support through schooling help and motivation.
"This program hits the needs of cities across America and we're thrilled to join the City of Goodyear on this journey of making education accessible," said Chris Mancini, Chief Growth Officer at Study.com. "Cities have a deep desire to make sure employees are happy and are growing in their professional career. Having the Working Scholars program available achieves both and enables employees to pursue their education goals without the traditional barriers of cost and accessibility."
To learn more about the Working Scholars program, please visit: https://study.com/pages/working-scholars-overview.html.
1 Based on the U.S. Conference of Mayor's Best Practices
About Study.com
Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at http://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.