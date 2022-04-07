The 2022 Real Estate Almanac, from T3 Sixty, provides deep insight into the nation's largest real estate enterprises, franchise brands and franchisees
LADERA RANCH, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a real estate management consulting and analytics firm, has released its annual analysis and ranking of the nation's largest real estate enterprises, franchise brands and franchisees in its 2022 Corporation report. The report, which ranks the companies and brands in these categories by 2021 sales volume, transaction sides, agent count as well as year-over-year growth reveals an acceleration in the consolidation of real estate production among the nation's 20 largest enterprises (the Enterprise 20). Real estate enterprises include the total production of company-owned brokerage and franchise brands under a single holding company.
In 2021, the nation's 20 largest enterprises accounted for 61.2 percent of the total sales for the year, up from a share of 54.8 percent in 2020, representing the largest year-over-year jump since T3 Sixty became the first company to annually analyze enterprises in 2018. In the four years from 2018 through 2021, the Enterprise 20 market share of national sales volume increased by nearly a fifth (18.8 percent). Market share is determined by using total existing home sales data released by the National Association of Realtors.
"The residential real estate industry has been consolidating at an accelerated clip over the past several years and this data shows just how significant it is," said Dr. Paul Bishop, T3 Sixty's economist and vice president of research.
Enterprise 20
The five largest enterprises by 2021 sales volume -- Realogy Holdings Corp, kwx (parent company of Keller Williams Realty), RE/MAX, HomeServices of America and Compass – alone accounted for 47.1 percent of national 2021 sales volume.
Among the nation's 20 largest enterprises, the three who experienced the biggest percent growth in sales volume from 2020 to 2021 were eXp World Holdings (parent of eXp Realty), Terra Holdings (parent of Brown Harris Stevens) and Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Visit the Enterprise 20 section of the Real Estate Almanac online to see all 20 companies ranked by 2021 sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.
Franchise 20
The nation's 20 largest franchise brands also increased their market share based on 2021 sales volume to 46.5 percent from 43.7 percent. Keller Williams Realty with over $500.1 billion in 2021 sales volume again came in as the largest real estate franchise brand, followed by RE/MAX at $341.1 billion and Coldwell Banker Real Estate at $335.0 billion. Sotheby's International Realty moved up to No. 4 in 2021 with $180.8 billion in sales volume, surpassing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices with $173.0 billion in sales.
The biggest year-over-year movers of the 20 largest franchise brands were Corcoran Group, Realty Executives and United Real Estate.
Visit the Franchise 20 section of the Real Estate Almanac online to see all 20 companies ranked by 2021 sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.
Franchisee 20
The Corporation section of the Real Estate Almanac has added a ranking of the nation's largest franchisees, brokerages affiliated with a franchise brand, in 2022. RE/MAX and Sotheby's International Realty each have two affiliates in the top five with a Keller Williams Realty affiliate rounding out the list.
Among the 20 largest franchisees, One Sotheby's International Realty saw the largest year-over-year sales volume growth with a 121.3 percent jump from 2020 to 2021. Keller Williams Austin came in at No. 2 at 75.0 percent, followed by Keller Williams Cunningham Group at 55.9 percent.
Visit the Franchisee 20 section of the Real Estate Almanac online to see all 20 companies ranked by 2021 sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.
The 2022 Corporation Awards
T3 Sixty annually recognizes the largest corporations by 2021 sales volume, and by year-over-year percent growth in sales volume. The 2022 award winners are as follows:
- U.S.'s largest real estate enterprise: Realogy Holdings Corp., $737.6 billion in 2021 sales.
- U.S.'s largest real estate franchise brand: Keller Williams Realty, $500.1 billion in 2021 sales.
- U.S.'s largest real estate franchisee: RE/MAX Gold, representing Gold Nation, $16.8 billion in 2021 sales.
- U.S.'s top-20 real estate enterprise biggest mover: eXp World Holdings, $156.1 billion in 2021 sales, up 116.2 percent from 2020.
- U.S.'s top-20 real estate franchise brand biggest mover: Corcoran Group, $36.0 billion in 2021 sales, up 98.0 percent from 2020.
- U.S.'s top-20 real estate franchisee biggest mover: One Sotheby's International Realty, $7.6 billion in 2021 sales, up 121.3 percent from 2020.
See all rankings, benchmarks and a presentation of all the public companies with residential real estate brokerage, technology or alternative finance operations at realestatealmanac.com.
