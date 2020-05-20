LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Gaming (NativeGaming.io) is an ambitious new online casino that allows players to Be the House by directly staking in the bankroll. Stakeholders receive Gross Gaming Revenue generated by 5,000+ Casino Games from over 70 game providers including Evolution Gaming, Netent, Play n Go and Microgaming.
Native Gaming has recently announced their proprietary Social MMO Sweepstakes Casino featuring the first of its kind, patent pending, Native MMO Slot Video Game. Unlike traditional online slots games that all use the same, spin and a chance to win, the Native MMO Slot game is a full video game that replaces the traditional, casino-style slot mechanic with a monster catching system similar to the popular pokemon games. Monsters can then be used to battle and earn money or cashed in directly to the casino. Native Gaming has not announced a release date for the Native MMO Slot game yet, but they are running a great No Deposit Free Spin Bonus to tide us over in the meantime.
Justin McCool, Native Gaming CEO, commented, "We are excited to have Black Dog Ventures leading the round. Our game represents a new genre in online gambling and the experience and relationships Scott brings to the project are an integral part of ensuring a successful 2020 launch."
Scott Kelly, Black Dog CEO, added, "The Native Gaming MMO Slot Video Game is going to revolutionize the online gaming industry and bring in the coveted millennial and Gen X gaming consumer. We are looking forward to building the next generation of gaming with Native."
About Black Dog Gaming/Black Dog Venture Partners
Black Dog Gaming is the esports and gaming division of Black Dog Venture Partners. Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Learn more at BlackDogGaming.com/BlackDogVenturePartners.com
Contact: Scott Kelly, 480-206-3435, 240152@email4pr.com