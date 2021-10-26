CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new standard for business messaging is now available through nativeMsg, a pioneer in conversational marketing, who today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, No. 11,140,105, for its method and system for providing interoperability for Rich Communication Suite messaging.
RCS messaging enhances text messages in the native SMS inbox, providing a richer media experience through guided conversation that looks and feels like the popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Because this functionality is not supported on all mobile devices, including iOS, as of yet, nativeMsg created a solution. NativeMsg is one of the only companies in the U.S. to provide a 100% device-supported RCS solution for brands.
"Now more than ever it's important for businesses to communicate with their customers on demand on any device. nativeMsg uses conversational AI to create guided conversation through RCS messaging and this type of rich, multimedia communication can now be utilized on all devices, regardless of whether those devices currently support native RCS." - Brian Stafford, CEO and co-founder of nativeMsg.
The future of RCS messaging adoption on all devices is unknown. Google's recent partnership deals with three large U.S. mobile operators will increase RCS adoption, which will be supported by default on nearly all new Android devices launched in 2022. However, iOS devices, accounting for 52% of all smartphones in the U.S., do not support RCS. nativeMsg is and remains the only tool for businesses to effectively communicate with customers via RCS messaging, which is solidified by the recent patent approval.
About nativeMsg
nativeMsg is a comprehensive conversational marketing platform that empowers brands and publishers to build, manage, and deploy interactive, conversational experiences across ad, social, and messaging channels and is one of the only tools with patented technology that supports this type of messaging no matter the device.
For more info, visit nativemsg.com
