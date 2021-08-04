OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAV Fund Administration Group, a leading provider of administrative services to alternative asset managers, has launched NAV Fund Services (Australia) Pty. Ltd., a new business entity in Australia.
"In evaluating Australia as a potential location, we found a market ideally positioned for the comprehensive range of services, industry expertise, responsive client support, and competitive fee structure that NAV has established over the last three decades," said NAV COO Ambuj Garg. "We look forward to introducing Australian fund managers to our flexible administration solutions, backed by a team of 1,500 professionals and a robust and agile proprietary technology platform designed to support every fund structure and asset class traded."
NAV is recognized globally for its award-winning support for emerging funds, efficient transition of services for existing funds, and expertise in cryptocurrency fund administration and was recognized as the top global hedge fund administrator in the HFM Insights Service Provider Rankings and Ratings based on feedback from hedge fund COOs. Since its founding in 1991, NAV has grown to more than 1,600 clients worldwide while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States, with facilities in India supporting Back Office services, and locations in the Cayman Islands and Singapore.
About NAV Fund Administration Group
Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately-owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. Our dynamic team of more than 1,500 professionals provide services to 1,600 Hedge Fund, Private Equity & Real Estate Funds, Cryptocurrency Funds, CTA, and Managed Account clients across the globe. NAV ranks among the top 10 global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, and services more than $125 billion AUA. All operations are ISAE 3402 Type 2 certified. Learn more at https://www.navconsulting.net/
