OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAV Fund Administration Group, a leading provider of administrative services to alternative asset managers, was awarded Best Fund Administrator for Small/Start-up Funds at the Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Awards on February 24.
NAV was chosen for the award by an independent judging panel selected for their industry experience and expertise. The award program is designed to "recognize and reward excellence and outstanding contributions made by business, operations & technology leaders at asset management and service provider firms over the past year."
"Though NAV serves more than 1,000 clients across the globe of every size, we are especially proud of our history working with emerging managers and first time funds, supporting seamless and successful launches," said NAV COO Ambuj Garg. "Over 60% of our clients began as new launches. We have committed to the philosophy that every client – regardless of size – merits superior support and the highest quality and most cost-effective fund administration solutions."
The award was given virtually as part of the first annual Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Awards – a merger of two separate 20-year-old award programs: Tech and WSL Awards, highlighting the top achieving firms in the US fund management trading and front office space, and Operations and Services Awards, honoring the best vendors supporting fund groups' back/middle office and other legal and operational functions.
According to Fund Intelligence, the new combined awards program – featuring 32 categories -- was created to reflect "fund groups thinking more holistically about their front to back solutions, and service partners doing the same" and to feature "one central place to shine a light on vendors who are truly delivering for their asset management clients in terms of service, technology and innovation across the fund complex."
About NAV Fund Administration Group
Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately-owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. A dynamic team of more than 1,000 professionals provide services to 1,000+ Hedge Fund, Private Equity & Real Estate Funds, CTA, and Managed Account clients across the globe while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States, with three facilities in India supporting Back Office and Middle Office services, and locations in Singapore and the Cayman Islands. NAV ranks among the top 10 global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, and services more than $110 billion AUA. All operations are ISAE 3402 Type 2 certified. https://www.navconsulting.net
About Fund Intelligence
Fund Intelligence is the leading platform of news, data, and analysis providing key insights and business strategy for professionals across the U.S. mutual fund space. https://fundintelligence.global/ #FIOSAwards
