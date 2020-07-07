LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NavePoint, a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for installers, managed service providers and resellers, announces the introduction of Commercial Series 42U Server Cabinet Enclosures to their existing network racks and enclosures product line. The stylish yet robust enclosures are designed for a range of high-density networking applications from large-scale data centers to compact data closets. The commercial series server cabinet enclosures introduce a cost-effective solution for installers that is customizable to meet application requirements with options for cable management, cooling, and power distribution that keep network equipment operating and reduce downtime.
The 42U cabinet enclosures offer a wide variety of features and options. Customizable options include four post shelves, fan panels, rack mountable cable management, door types and PDUs (power distribution units) to meet specific requirements.
Available in depths from 800mm to 1200mm and made from heavy gauge steel, the network cabinet enclosures can support a static load of 3000 pounds (2400 pounds on casters). Secure and organize data and power cables with built-in rings and PDU mounts. Quick-release split side panels provide access in tight spaces. Lockable front and rear doors (glass or perforated) and side panels keep equipment secure. Protect equipment from dust with optional brush entry holes. The cabinet enclosures come pre-assembled for quick deployment. Pre-installed heavy-duty locking casters allow for instant mobility and leveling feet for when the cabinet is fully racked and must remain in place. Multiple units can be linked together using included baying brackets for a clean uniform installation.
"We are excited to introduce the Commercial Series to the US market. Based on our research and feedback from our customers, we believe that the style, quality and features of this line rival those of other, more expensive options currently in the marketplace." Evan Schoenberg, President, NavePoint.
Compatible with Dell, Cisco, HP and IBM servers and computers and are capable or racking and storing any EIA-310 compliant 19-inch rack mountable devices such as servers, patch panels, PDUs and routers. RoHS, PCI, HIPAA and IP20 Protection Grade. Bulk pricing is available. Free standard shipping.
Founded in 2008, NavePoint is a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for applications including data centers, IT infrastructures, security, equipment rooms and telecom. We offer an in-depth product line of network equipment racks and enclosures, cables and adapters, rack shelves and accessories. Our mission is to consistently meet or exceed customer expectations through design and manufacturing of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure solutions that enable installations to be on time, on budget and on point. www.navepoint.com
Contact:
Erin Hankforth
Director of Marketing
Ph: 224-998-3578
Email: 242867@email4pr.com
www.navepoint.com