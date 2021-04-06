BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviga Inc., a leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries, today announced it has acquired RSG Media, a New York City headquartered media-tech supplier whose customers include industry-leading TV networks, studios, distributors, VOD & OTT services and brand licensors located in 170+ countries.
RSG Media's solutions leverage deep analytics and expert advisory services to enable customers to manage their rights, license their content and assets globally, grow their audience, and optimize their advertising revenue. Its dedication to the future of software, technology, and artificial intelligence has allowed RSG Media to deliver real-world improvements that drive the evolution of the media ecosystem. Naviga's acquisition of RSG Media will enable RSG Media to expand its offering through inclusion in the Naviga Content Engagement Platform. RSG Media broadens Naviga's base of leading media properties to include Discovery, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia.
"The addition of RSG Media supports Naviga's mission to expand our global media footprint of easy to use, scalable solutions focused on the entire content lifecycle and the success of our customers," said Scott Roessler, Naviga CEO. "The ability to deliver content directly to consumers has repositioned rights management to the center of the media value chain and RSG Media will help solidify Naviga as a trusted industry leader for monetizing our customer's content rights to their fullest potential."
This acquisition widens Naviga's global media presence, further expanding the company into adjacent markets with enterprise grade software trusted by industry leaders, including the four major sports leagues in the United States, while still maintaining the company's focus on content engagement. This combination of Naviga and RSG Media also creates the leading rights platform in the $31 billion sports licensing market — an industry that is expected to grow to $48 billion by 2024 according to Zion Market Research.
"At RSG Media, we believe in the value of art and science with respect to delivering radical insights and deeper connections," said Mukesh Sehgal, RSG Media CEO. "We are excited to be joining Naviga, who is on the forefront of utilizing next generation technology to provide software and services to the global media industry."
Naviga also recently announced the acquisition of Miles 33, a leading software supplier for media, corporate and agency customers, expanding its presence in the United Kingdom, Benelux, Italy and the Asia Pacific region. This acquisition, in combination with RSG Media, highlights Naviga's commitment to empowering content owners to realize the full potential of their most valuable asset.
Naviga was advised by E&Y and Kirkland Ellis. RSG Media was advised by Rockdale Partners and Hoberman Law Group.
About Naviga
Naviga (https://navigaglobal.com) is the leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Our Content Engagement Platform (CEP) helps companies create, enrich, deliver and monetize content to manage engagements from end-to-end. Our solutions are easy to use, scalable and agile. Combining our experience in media with a dedication to digital, we've developed software solutions that help any content-driven business meet the demands of the future of information. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Naviga is a trusted partner serving over 3,200 news media, broadcast, magazine, financial services and corporate clients in 45 countries.
