BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviga Inc. today announced that they were selected by Bayard Inc, a 140-year-old international publisher of periodicals, books, and worship & devotional materials, to provide an innovative solution that drives bulk digital subscriptions.
Bayard's business initiative utilizes Naviga's Fulfillment Portal. This product allows Bayard to provide real-time delivery of bulk digital subscriptions, with the ability for subscription owners to grant entitlements underneath that subscription to other individuals. This offers a solution for remote learning, where classrooms needed a secondary option for delivering bulk materials to students after COVID-19 changed the learning landscape. While teachers can still manage subscriptions for traditional print fulfillment, they now also have the ability to manage and grant entitlements to their students who need access to digital learning materials outside the traditional classroom setting.
The Naviga Fulfillment Portal also incorporates the Zinio reader to deliver the content that consumers need to access and provide an easy reading experience.
Naviga was selected for this strategic investment due to their user-friendly, unified and easy to manage software combined with Bayard's previous experience using Naviga's book and subscription offerings. This enabled Bayard to easily grow and manage bulk digital subscriptions.
"Naviga's Fulfillment Portal has allowed us to take subscription services to the next level and offer a solution to educational institutions and other organizations that wasn't available before," said Benjamin Thomas, Director of Operations at Bayard Inc. "Managing bulk subscriptions is easier than ever, and subscription owners get a seamless experience from start to finish – from granting entitlements to accessing the digital products in real time. And with students able to easily access digital products right away, classrooms can focus on their students' growth instead of worrying about how to get learning materials to them."
The Naviga Fulfillment Portal allows publishers and e-commerce businesses to have a flexible fulfillment for bulk digital subscriptions with real-time digital access to products, new monetization opportunities, and the ability to extend the lifespan of content with archived issues. It is completely brandable and customizable to the customer. Naviga's Fulfillment Portal is currently the only group subscription management offering on the market that has real-time delivery of digital products to customers.
About Naviga
Naviga (https://navigaglobal.com) is the leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Our Content Engagement Platform (CEP) helps companies create, enrich, deliver and monetize content to manage engagements from end-to-end. Our solutions are easy to use, scalable and agile. Combining our experience in media with a dedication to digital, we've developed software solutions that help any content-driven business meet the demands of the future of information. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Naviga is a trusted partner serving over 1,400 news media, entertainment media, broadcast, magazine, financial services and corporate clients in 45 countries.
