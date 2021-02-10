DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitas Semiconductor today announced the NV6128, a new high-power 650V/800V-rated GaNFast power IC to address the high-power mobile and consumer power electronics market, and take market share from the old, slow, silicon chip. The 70 mOhm NV6128 represents a 66% increase in current capability, in a small, 6 x 8 mm PQFN package with a proprietary, integrated cooling pad for high-efficiency, high-density power systems.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than old, slow silicon (Si), and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even higher-power performance.
"GaNFast power ICs have been broadly adopted by tier-1 names like Lenovo, Dell, OPPO and Xiaomi for fast-charging mobile adapters up to 200W, with over 13,000,000 shipped and zero failures," noted Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder. "With the higher-power NV6128, we extended the effective power range to 500W for the consumer market and look beyond that to multi-kW data center, eMobility and new energy applications."
Unlike competing solutions, the NV6128 is rated at 650V for nominal operation plus a high, 800V peak capability for robust operation during transient events. As a true power IC, the GaN gate is fully protected and the whole device rated at an industry-leading electrostatic discharge (ESD) specification of 2kV.
"It's a night and day comparison," said Dan Kinzer, Navitas CTO/COO and co-founder. "Compared to current tier-1 OEM laptop adapters using old silicon in traditional diode rectification and boost PFC topologies at 50-70kHz, the GaNFast NV6128 enables a modern high-speed totem-pole architecture and complete 300W solutions at over 1.1W/cc. That's up to 3x smaller and lighter with existing 200kHz control. When you crank up the speed to MHz+, you get another major step-increase in power density."
For power electronics designers, the NV6128 and all the GaNFast power IC family offer easy-to-use, high-speed, high-efficiency solutions for 200-500W applications such as all-in-one PCs, TVs, game consoles, eMobility chargers (eScooters, eBikes), gaming laptops and more.
Design-support includes detailed datasheets, electrical models (SPICE), and mechanical models (.stp). The NV6128 is in high-volume, mass production and immediately available from Navitas distribution partners, with a low price of $7.85 at 1k units.
About Navitas: Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 13 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures.
