DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitas Semiconductor today announced they have been awarded ASPENCORE's Electronic Products' "Power Product of the Year" 2020. Navitas' GaN Power IC NV612x series was selected as the winner based on the chips advanced efficiency, power density and performance-leading innovations in the field of Gallium Nitride (GaN) which is transforming power electronics from mobile fast chargers, to data centers, solar inverters and EV/eMobility applications.
The Product of the Year awards, now in its 45th year, recognizes outstanding products that represent a significant advancement in a technology or its application, an exceptionally innovative design, a substantial achievement in price/performance, improvements in design performance, and a potential for new product designs/opportunities. ASPENCORE's Electronic Products' editorial staff selected GaN Power ICs as the clear winner for advancing power electronics due to unparalleled capabilities in power density, size and performance.
The GaNFast NV612x-series is a next-generation power semiconductor technology built on gallium nitride (GaN) technology that runs up to 20x faster than silicon (Si) and enables 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. The NV612x-series delivers a cool 10°C to 15°C reduction in temperature with an enlarged thermal interface to the PCB and a direct thermal and electrical connection to the system ground, enabling the world's highest power density and passing all thermal specifications and agency approvals resulting in dramatic improvements in energy savings and power density.
While competing solutions require additional, complex, external driving and protection components, the unique and proprietary monolithic-integration of GaN power and drive plus protection and control means the new GaNFast parts still deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even cooler performance.
"Navitas is honored to receive this prestigious "Product of the Year" award from ASPENCORE's Electronic Products. As proof of market adoption, the NV612x-series is in the high-volume production of smartphone and laptop fast-chargers for major brands including Lenovo, Oppo and Dell," said Gene Sheridan, Co-Founder and CEO of Navitas. "With 13 million shipped and zero failures, GaNFast is a high-performance, high-reliability power platform - exactly what we all need as we work together to electrify our world and reduce CO2 emissions."
Navitas has successfully penetrated mobile fast-chargers and is now expanding into other markets including data centers, 5G base stations, solar inverters, energy storage and eMobility applications. Navitas predicts that GaN can save 2.7Gt of CO2 emissions by 2050, equivalent to a year's output from 700 coal power plants.
Navitas Semiconductor Limited. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 13 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures.
