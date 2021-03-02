HERNDON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Aperture, was awarded a contract to support the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic's Command Wide 8(a) Programmatic Engineering Logistics Support Incubator program. The multiple award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a 5-year period of performance and a total value of $113.8 million, if all options are exercised.
"We are excited to continue Akima's work with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "This award reinforces our ability to deliver mission critical results for our maritime customers."
Through this contract, Aperture will compete for individual task orders supporting the Department of the Navy, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. Aperture will perform a variety of information technology and engineering services as required by the individual task orders.
About Aperture
Aperture Federal, soon to be renamed Akima Systems Engineering, is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. Aperture delivers trusted solutions in maritime systems engineering and integration across the Department of Defense. From supporting legacy environments, to building the systems of tomorrow, our C5ISR and mission experts stand ready to help improve operational performance at a reasonable and sustainable cost. To learn more visit http://www.aperturefederal.com/.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
Media Contact
Media, Akima, 571-323-5200, media@akima.com
SOURCE Akima