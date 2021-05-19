COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Psychiatric nurse practitioner, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, is changing the landscape for mental health care by launching her own proprietary mobile app and online course programs featuring a unique care model, The Mentally STRONG Method, as the foundation. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month and June being PTSD Awareness Month, the launch of the Mentally STRONG online courses comes during a relevant time. Currently available for download on iOS and Android devices, the premium features of the mobile application are set to launch in June of 2021 which will include robust digital resources using The Mentally STRONG Method, a cognitive behavioral formula that can be used as a self-empowering program with the guidance of a professional.
"This is my passion. I truly believe we can all be Mentally STRONG and change the way we talk, educate and think about mental health," said Dr. Bundukamara. "Our mobile app currently offers a community platform where people can enjoy free resources and connect with our online community right from their phone. Our June launch will feature added resources and serve as a virtual community where subscribers can go for help that will pair with our online courses, 'Raising Mentally STRONG Kids' and 'STRONGer Together'. This will give people direct connections with professionals while providing a framework using The Mentally STRONG Method to help get control of mental wellness and become Mentally STRONG from the comfort of their home."
With a rising increase in virtual wellness care, a vast majority of visits were for mental health reasons in the past year requiring a need for more virtual care solutions. With extensive experience treating mental health patients; including inpatient, outpatient, substance abuse and post trauma treatment throughout the lifespan, Dr. Bundukamara created The Mentally STRONG Method using a scientifically based Cognitive Behavioral Approach and Cognitive Restructuring Technique to help identify thoughts, feelings, actions, choices, and behaviors, and understand the impact they have on a person's life. The Mentally STRONG Method helps people learn how to map their thoughts in relation to their story and past, resulting in a person having a more meaningful vision of themself.
"Our method helps people resolve conflicts, become empowered to take action, break through barriers, strengthen relationships, control emotions, overcome depression and overwhelm, and strengthen their mental stamina so that they may become less reliant on their therapist through strategic, formulated mental strengthening tactics," said Dr. Bundukamara. To learn more, visit http://www.MentallyStrong.com.
# # #
About Dr. Cristi Bundukamara
Dr. Cristi Bundukamara (Dr. B), a Board-Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, founded Mentally STRONG in 2018. She is the creator and developer of the cognitive restructuring technique called The Mentally STRONG Method. She is a published author of two books, "Mentally STRONG: Against All Odds We Choose" and "Choice Mapping Workbook". Dr. B is a teacher, consultant, and public speaker for The Mentally STRONG Method. Dr. B's Mentally STRONG Private Practice provides comprehensive mental health services and medication management across the lifespan using a medical model in conjunction with The Mentally STRONG Method.
She focuses on the importance of education and precepts Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Students at her private practice. Dr. B attended nursing school at Florida International University. During her time as an RN, she worked in various nursing positions including medical missions work in Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, and Romania. She continued at FIU and obtained a master's in nursing as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. She then attended Nova Southeastern University and obtained a Doctorate of Education. Dr. B is a member of the NEI Neuroscience Education Institute enrolled in Master Psychopharmacology. Dr. B's military career began as an Active Duty Combat Medic. Dr. B also received a JPME Joint Professional Military Education at the Air University. She currently serves as a Commander in the US Navy Reserves as a Psychiatric Evaluation and Treatment provider.
Dr. B has extensive experience as an educator. She was Associate Senior Professor at Miami-Dade College School of Nursing. She developed courses for Foundations of Professional Nursing and Complementary and Alternative Medicine for the RN-BSN program. Dr. B also served as the educator at the Realm of Caring, consulting for the largest group of individuals using cannabidiol (CBD) as a treatment option. She has been the guest speaker at the Autism One conference in 2016 and the Abilities Expo in Chicago, IL in 2015. She was a panelist at the Epilepsy Summit and the NYO Cannabinoids in Epilepsy conference. She also presented at the Movement Disorder Conference in Nice, France in 2019.
Media Contact
Amy Sufak, Red Energy PR, +1 (719) 465-3565, info@redenergypr.com
SOURCE Mentally STRONG