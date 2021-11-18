MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today celebrates seven accolades earned by its association partners in the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual competition that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications. Naylor's association partners won three Platinum and four Gold MarCom Awards in the Print Media: Magazine category for publications Naylor publishes.
Naylor partners honored with Platinum awards include:
- Atlanta Apartment Association's Habitat magazine
- Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA)'s Today's Hotelier magazine
- American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) New York Metro's DESIGN magazine
Naylor partners honored with Gold awards include:
- National Association of College Auxiliary Services' College Services magazine
- Case Management Society of America (CMSA)'s CMSA Today magazine
- Institute of International Education (iie)'s IIENetworker magazine
- Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance (SPFA)'s Spray Foam Professional magazine
"Congratulations to our seven association partners and all the personnel involved in creating these informative and eye-catching publications," said Sarah Sain, CAE, director of content for Naylor. "Our objective as a strategic partner in producing these publications is to inform and engage with creative communications that association members will enjoy. We are passionate about helping our association partners build deeper connections with their members and grow their audience through these publications."
The 2021 Marcom Awards competition received more than 6,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and dozens of other countries from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. Marcom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).
About Naylor
Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
